Disney to Pay $1,000 Bonuses to 125,000 Workers

Walt Disney Co. will pay $1,000 cash bonuses to more than 125,000 workers and put $50 million into a new program to cover tuition costs for hourly workers, the company said Tuesday

The educational program, which the company said it will continue to support with annual contributions of up to $25 million, is open to about 88,000 hourly workers. The program is in addition to Disney's current educational reimbursement program, which is open to all full-time workers.

"I have always believed that education is the key to opportunity; it opens doors and creates new possibilities," Chief Executive Robert Iger said.

The $1,000 cash bonus will be paid in two installments, in March and again in September, to full- and part-time non-executive employees in the U.S. who have worked at Disney since January 1.

January 23, 2018 14:53 ET (19:53 GMT)