CSX Board to Require CEOs to Get Annual Physical Exam

CSX Corp. will require the railroad's chief executive to submit to an annual physical exam that will be reviewed by the board, adopting the policy months after the sudden death of prior CEO Hunter Harrison following unspecified health issues.

The board has agreed to adopt the policy at its upcoming meeting on Feb. 7, according to a letter submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The resolution will require a comprehensive physical performed by a medical provider chosen by board.

The railroad's board was under fire last year after it agreed to hire Mr. Harrison without getting a physical exam or access to his medical records, despite concerns about his health. A CSX spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.

