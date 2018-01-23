Citigroup Set to Launch Investment Banking Business in Saudi Arabia -Reuters

Citigroup has received a commencement letter from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority that will formally allow the bank to launch an investment banking business in the kingdom, the bank said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Continue Reading Below

--The bank obtained a banking license in April, enabling its return to the kingdom after an absence of almost 13 years.

Full story: http://bit.ly/CitiKSA-Rtrs

Related WSJ article: http://bit.ly/CitiKSA-WSJ

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 23, 2018 05:14 ET (10:14 GMT)