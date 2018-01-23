China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, January 23 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 616,726 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 13,910 13,910 13,580 13,855 13,980 -125 22 136
Apr-18 13,780 13,840 13,780 13,810 14,080 -270 4 106
May-18 14,035 14,135 13,760 13,920 14,075 -155 543,608 491,676
Jun-18 14,230 14,230 13,890 13,965 14,205 -240 18 244
Jul-18 14,260 14,260 13,960 14,010 14,330 -320 70 312
Aug-18 14,225 14,225 13,985 14,055 14,240 -185 14 92
Sep-18 14,300 14,385 13,975 14,140 14,320 -180 69,102 85,796
Oct-18 - - - 14,395 14,450 -55 0 18
Nov-18 14,505 14,510 14,180 14,365 14,490 -125 38 140
Jan-19 16,185 16,235 15,855 16,035 16,180 -145 3,850 12,126
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 23, 2018 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)