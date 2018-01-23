ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Cool Off Following Recent Hot Streak

Nikkei weighed by exporters' stocks; Taiex slips from 28-year high

Continue Reading Below

Asian stocks posted unenthusiastic performances early Wednesday, after broad gains for the region Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index hit a fresh three-year low Tuesday, which weighed on Japanese stocks, after the benchmark index hit a 26-year high a day earlier.

The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.4%, dragged by exporters' stocks as the dollar traded around Yen110.25, versus Yen110.84 when Tokyo stock trading ended Tuesday.

Japanese banks also fell as U.S. Treasury prices rebounded after steadily declining for weeks. When bond prices rise, their yields fall, and that tends to hurt banks' earnings.

Japan posted a narrower-than-expected December trade surplus as strong export growth was more than offset by an even-bigger increase in imports.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The latter, "while possibly related to higher commodity import prices, could also be reflective of the strength of domestic demand in Japan," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank.

Capital Economics estimated that trade still likely added to Japan's fourth-quarter economic growth and said the smaller surplus was largely a factor of price changes, not volumes.

Taiwan's Taiex index was the early regional laggard as Taiwan Semiconductor (2330.TW) , the island's biggest company, finally saw its shares cool. They were down 1.7% after jumping 13% over an eight-day winning streak through Tuesday. The Taiex was down 0.7% after touching a 28-year high a day ago.

New Zealand's NZX-50 was outperforming with a 0.3% gain after being the only major regional index to fall Tuesday. A drop in January would be its first month lower since December 2016; the index entered Wednesday's trading down 1.1% for January.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 22:16 ET (03:16 GMT)