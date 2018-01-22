What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 22, 2018).

Lawmakers failed in their efforts to end the federal government shutdown before the workweek began, as negotiations over immigration continued to roil Congress.

A government shutdown isn't expected to leave much imprint on the broader economy.

White House chief of staff Kelly is becoming one of the president's chief conservative anchors on the immigration issue.

Turkey launched a weekend offensive on a Syrian Kurdish enclave, opening a new front in the seven-year war.

Germany's Social Democrats voted in favor of entering formal coalition talks with Merkel's conservative bloc.

Canada and Mexico began laying out proposals to convince the U.S. not to pull out of Nafta. A3

Afghan officials said 19 people were killed in Kabul in a 12-hour siege at an international hotel.

As Trump aims to curb immigration, Chile has opened its doors to the region's poorest migrants.

South Africa's Zuma is nearing his endgame, after years of controversy.

