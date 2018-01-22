What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 22, 2018).

Investors are increasingly turning to so-called drive-by home appraisals in deals to buy up tens of thousands of foreclosed properties.

Xerox's biggest and third-biggest investors have formed an alliance, and they plan to encourage the printer giant to explore a potential sale.

Sanofi is nearing a deal to buy hemophilia-drug maker Bioverativ for more than $11.5 billion.

Twitter executive Noto is in discussions to become the next CEO of online lender SoFi.

U.S. shale companies are poised to earn real money this year for the first time since the start of the fracking boom.

P&G stepped up its efforts to combat an online meme in which teens ate Tide laundry pods.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said OPEC and other big-oil allies should find ways to cooperate beyond production limits.

Amazon's cashierless convenience store at its headquarters in Seattle is slated to open to the public. .

Twitter identified 1,062 user accounts tied to a Russian government-backed propaganda outfit.

