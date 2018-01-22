U.S. Government Bonds Edge Higher as Government Shutdown Continues

U.S. government bonds posted small gains as investors took a cautious approach to trading at the start of the government's first shutdown since 2013.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield slipped to 2.633%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.639% Friday. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

The effects of a government shutdown that began Saturday began kicking in more forcefully Monday morning across the federal bureaucracy, with agencies implementing contingency plans to scale back operations and send workers home. While lawmakers may vote on a number of proposals to end the impasse, it is unclear whether there are enough votes at hand to end the shutdown.

The shutdown doesn't curtail the government's ability to raise money, and the Treasury is scheduled to sell $103 billion of notes this week. The government is selling two-, five- and seven-year notes, as well as floating-rate notes.

The market's focus "is mostly about Washington," said Aaron Kohli, an interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

While the initial phase of the shutdown has had little consequence for financial markets, the longer the government remains shut, the greater the chance of disruption, Mr. Kohli said.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates in March, for example, and a reduction in the quality of economic data, or its absence, would make it more difficult for policy makers to act.

"It's hard to make the case that a Fed that hikes in the absence of data is really data dependent," Mr. Kohli said.

A prolonged budget fight could also foreshadow difficulties in increasing the country's statutory debt limit, which analysts expect will expire in early March.

