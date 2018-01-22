Tesco to Simplify Operations, Affecting 1,700 Jobs

Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) said Monday that it will simplify its operational structures to improve efficiency in a move that will affect the jobs of 1,700 employees.

The U.K. supermarket said that as a part of the changes, the roles of people manager and compliance manager will be removed from large stores and warehouses.

The role of customer experience manager--present in 226 Tesco stores--will also be removed, giving line managers more direct accountability for customer service, in line with the structure of other stores, the company said.

Tesco said that as a result of the changes, 900 new roles with broader remits will be created, including people partners, learning partners, and colleague relations partners.

The supermarket said it will provide support to the 1,700 affected employees in finding alternative roles wherever possible.

