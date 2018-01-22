Telecoms Up Amid Earnings Optimism -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid optimism ahead of earnings reports.

Verizon Communications rose sharply as traders bet the carrier will report benefits from the tax-overhaul bill in its latest earnings report.

In one potential hiccup for carriers, the widely anticipated iPhone X was tallied as the least popular of the trio of new devices Apple sold in the U.S. during the December quarter, according to a survey by data-collection firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. The iPhone X is seen as a pivotal device for both the manufacturer, Apple, and the carriers.

