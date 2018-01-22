Oil Pulls Back on U.S. Output Forecast

Oil prices edged down Monday morning, as the market weighed bullish sentiment on U.S. production against signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC would be willing to extend production cuts beyond 2018.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 0.1% at $68.52 a barrel, on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.1% at $63.26 a barrel.

Oil prices had closed down Friday after the International Energy Agency released its monthly oil market report, predicting U.S. crude production would climb above 10 million barrels a day this year, surpassing output from Saudi Arabia and rivaling that of Russia--the world's two largest crude producers.

"Oil prices had chalked up losses again last week for the first time in five weeks, meaning their upward momentum seems to be faltering for now, " according to analysts at Commerzbank.

But prices could still find support from Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to hold back crude output.

"We should not limit our efforts to 2018. We need to be talking about a longer framework for our cooperation," Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Sunday in Oman. Commenting on an OPEC-led agreement with nonmember allies like Russia to curb output, Mr. Falih said the group's message should be: "This is something that is here to stay."

OPEC--of which Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader--and 10 members outside the cartel agreed late last year to extend an agreement to reduce the world's oil production by 1.8 million barrels a day through the end of this year. The accord was first struck at the end of 2016 in an effort to rein in a global oil glut that has weighed on prices since 2014.

"The downside might be limited but last week's highs are unlikely to be penetrated unless there is a significant bullish change on the supply front," Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd., said of the recent Saudi rhetoric.

Oil prices have risen roughly 50% since 2017 lows in June, to hover around $70 a barrel for the first time in over three years, a result of the OPEC-led cuts, along with renewed geopolitical risk to supply and strong demand.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down by 1.1%, at $1.86 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $607.75 a metric ton, down 0.04% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

