Senate Leaders Reach Deal to Reopen Government

The Senate voted to advance a bill that would reopen the federal government after a brief shutdown, as Democrats agreed to a short-term pause in their standoff with Republicans over immigration policy. Chuck Schumer says he and Mitch McConnell have "come to an arrangement."

Stocks Rise on Senate Deal to End Shutdown

U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs Monday after Senate leaders said they reached a deal to end the federal government shutdown.

Businesses Cut Back on Overseas Investments

Businesses around the world cut back on their overseas investments for the second straight year in 2017, a surprise development that suggests the globalization of economic activity may be slowing.

It Has Been a Near-Perfect Investing Environment. But It May End Soon.

For two decades, government bonds have provided what amounts to free insurance against stock-market struggles. But that's a historical anomaly.

Jerome Powell's Challenge at the Fed: Keep the Economy Humming

With unemployment and inflation both low, the incoming chairman must navigate the central bank's rate-tightening cycle.

U.S. Tax Overhaul Will Accelerate Global Growth, IMF Says

The global economy will gain momentum in 2018, driven in large part by recently approved U.S. tax-code changes, according to the latest forecasts of the International Monetary Fund.

Trump Team Keeps Approach to Global Financial Rules, for Now

With continued engagement may come efforts to rein in international rule-making bodies that some administration officials say have overstepped their mandate.

As Central Banks Pull Back, Market Uncertainty Rises

Though economic expansion appears strong, investors may not be fully accounting for risks from the end of easy money.

Oil Ends Higher on Dollar, OPEC

Oil prices ticked higher Monday, snapping a two-session losing streak as the dollar fell and the market weighed signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC would be willing to extend production cuts beyond 2018.

Should Germany Be the New Model for European Banks?

Germany may be the worst place in Europe to be a bank. With about 1,600 banks, the sector is crowded and margins are low. Yet to many Germans, the copious credit this galaxy of banks makes available to businesses is a factor of their economy's success.

January 22, 2018 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)