Senate Plans Vote on Spending Bill Without Clear Support From Democrats

Lawmakers on Monday entered the third day of the government shutdown planning a noon vote in the Senate to break the impasse, in an effort to prevent it from hardening into a prolonged standoff that would become increasingly difficult to resolve.

Stocks Muted After U.S. Government Shutdown

Global markets showed a muted reaction as a U.S. federal government shutdown was poised to stretch into a third day.

U.S. Tax Overhaul Will Accelerate Global Growth, IMF Says

The global economy will gain momentum in 2018, driven in large part by recently approved U.S. tax-code changes, according to the latest forecasts of the International Monetary Fund.

Chicago Fed Index Rose for December

Economic growth as measured by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index grew in December.

Oil Holds Steady on U.S. Output Forecast

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Monday as the market weighed expectations of rising U.S. production against signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC would be willing to extend production cuts beyond 2018.

Should Germany Be the New Model for European Banks?

Germany may be the worst place in Europe to be a bank. With about 1,600 banks, the sector is crowded and margins are low. Yet to many Germans, the copious credit this galaxy of banks makes available to businesses is a factor of their economy's success.

At 25, the ETF Has Grown Into a Behemoth

The first exchange-traded fund was born 25 years ago this week, enabling investors for the first time to buy or sell the S&P 500 index in a single publicly traded share.

Germany's Social Democrats Back Entering Coalition Talks With Merkel

Angela Merkel's efforts to form her fourth coalition government cleared a crucial hurdle after the center-left Social Democrats voted in favor of entering formal coalition talks with the German leader's conservative bloc.

South Korea's Cryptocurrency Crackdown Isn't Stopping This Bitcoin Exchange's Launch

Cryptocurrency platform OKCoin is planning to launch a bitcoin exchange in South Korea, a move that comes as the country's government is considering whether to shut down cryptocurrency exchanges altogether.

Wall Street Turns to Drive-By 'Appraisals'

Financial firms needing to assess thousands of homes are turning to a sort of drive-by valuation that is done more quickly and cheaply than a traditional appraisal in a process that is drawing criticism and scrutiny as some of the work gets outsourced to India.

January 22, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)