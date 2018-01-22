Global Economy Week Ahead: U.K. GDP, Eurozone PMI, Bank of Japan Meeting

The week ahead will feature U.K. data on gross domestic product as well as eurozone figures on private-sector economic activity. In the U.S., many data releases may be postponed while the federal government remains shut down.

Senate Fails to End Government Shutdown, Plans Vote on Three-Week Spending Bill

The Senate was expected to hold a procedural vote at noon EST Monday on a measure that would keep the government funded through Feb. 8, but it wasn't clear if it would have enough support to advance.

Stocks Muted After U.S. Government Shutdown

Global stock markets were muted as a U.S. federal government shutdown was poised to stretch into a third day.

Oil Pulls Back on U.S. Output Forecast

Oil prices edged down as the market weighed bullish sentiment on U.S. production against signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC would be willing to extend production cuts beyond 2018.

Germany's Social Democrats Back Entering Coalition Talks With Merkel

Angela Merkel's efforts to form her fourth coalition government cleared a crucial hurdle after the center-left Social Democrats voted in favor of entering formal coalition talks with the German leader's conservative bloc.

Germany in Focus as Europe Ponders Banking Question

Germany may be the worst place in Europe to be a bank. With about 1,600 banks, the sector is crowded and margins are low. Yet to many Germans, the copious credit this galaxy of banks makes available to businesses is a factor of their economy's success.

Euro, Yen Tell Two Different Tales of Negative Rates

Japan and the eurozone share negative interest rates and stronger economic growth, but their currencies are heading in different directions.

South Korea's Cryptocurrency Crackdown Isn't Stopping This Bitcoin Exchange's Launch

Cryptocurrency platform OKCoin is planning to launch a bitcoin exchange in South Korea, a move that comes as the country's government is considering whether to shut down cryptocurrency exchanges altogether.

Saudis Push for OPEC Oil Efforts Into 2019

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Sunday that OPEC and other big-oil producing allies like Russia should find ways to cooperate beyond their petroleum-production limits this year.

Shutdown's Economic Hit Seen to Be Muted

The federal government shutdown could sideline significant numbers of federal employees and leave government contractors out in the cold, but in a $19.5 trillion economy with 147 million workers, a shutdown, even a long one, isn't expected to leave much imprint on the broader economy.

January 22, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)