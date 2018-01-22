Another Bank Posts Hit From U.S. Tax Reform-This Time It's UBS

Charges related to the corporate tax overhaul pushed UBS into a fourth-quarter loss, making it the latest bank to take a short-term hit from the recently enacted legislation.

Germany in Focus as Europe Ponders Banking Question

Germany may be the worst place in Europe to be a bank. With about 1,600 banks, the sector is crowded and margins are low. Yet to many Germans, the copious credit this galaxy of banks makes available to businesses is a factor of their economy's success.

Foreign Companies Grapple With U.S. Tax Overhaul

Foreign companies are calculating whether the cost increases they will bear under the new U.S. tax law will outweigh the benefits of a lower corporate rate.

Sell in January? Why Treasurys Fall in Winter

A Wall Street adage holds investors should sell stocks in May and go away to avoid a summer market slump. For bondholders, that month could be January, one of the cruelest months for U.S. government bonds.

Wall Street Turns to Drive-By 'Appraisals'

Financial firms needing to assess thousands of homes are turning to a sort of drive-by valuation that is done more quickly and cheaply than a traditional appraisal in a process that is drawing criticism and scrutiny as some of the work gets outsourced to India.

At Biggest Passive Money Managers, 'Engagement' Has Different Meanings

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street all like to use some version of the word 'engage' when describing how they hold their portfolio companies accountable. They differ on how that engagement is measured.

SoFi Offers CEO Spot to Twitter Executive

Anthony Noto, a top Twitter executive, is in discussions to become the next chief executive of Social Finance, as the online lender grapples with accusations of improper workplace culture.

Federal Reserve's Quarles Calls for Tailored Approach to Supervision

The Federal Reserve's supervision chief detailed a deregulatory agenda that would adjust thresholds determining capital and liquidity levels at banks, as well as other types of oversight.

Judge Dismisses Case on Alleged ETF Theft

The unusual case of the allegedly stolen exchange-traded funds took another turn, with one side claiming the lawsuit has been dismissed and opposing side saying it hasn't.

CFTC to Tighten How It Reviews Bitcoin-Related Product Launches

The top U.S. derivatives regulator said he doesn't want to prevent exchanges from launching virtual-currency derivatives using a self-certification process, but will put in place stricter protocols to deal with the challenges such products pose for regulators.

