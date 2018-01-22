Foreign Companies Grapple With U.S. Tax Overhaul

Continue Reading Below

Foreign companies are calculating whether the cost increases they will bear under the new U.S. tax law will outweigh the benefits of a lower corporate rate.

Sell in January? Why Treasurys Fall in Winter

A Wall Street adage holds investors should sell stocks in May and go away to avoid a summer market slump. For bondholders, that month could be January, one of the cruelest months for U.S. government bonds.

Wall Street Turns to Drive-By 'Appraisals'

Financial firms needing to assess thousands of homes are turning to a sort of drive-by valuation that is done more quickly and cheaply than a traditional appraisal in a process that is drawing criticism and scrutiny as some of the work gets outsourced to India.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

At Biggest Passive Money Managers, 'Engagement' Has Different Meanings

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street all like to use some version of the word 'engage' when describing how they hold their portfolio companies accountable. They differ on how that engagement is measured.

SoFi Offers CEO Spot to Twitter Executive

Anthony Noto, a top Twitter executive, is in discussions to become the next chief executive of Social Finance, as the online lender grapples with accusations of improper workplace culture.

Federal Reserve's Quarles Calls for Tailored Approach to Supervision

The Federal Reserve's supervision chief detailed a deregulatory agenda that would adjust thresholds determining capital and liquidity levels at banks, as well as other types of oversight.

Judge Dismisses Case on Alleged ETF Theft

The unusual case of the allegedly stolen exchange-traded funds took another turn, with one side claiming the lawsuit has been dismissed and opposing side saying it hasn't.

CFTC to Tighten How It Reviews Bitcoin-Related Product Launches

The top U.S. derivatives regulator said he doesn't want to prevent exchanges from launching virtual-currency derivatives using a self-certification process, but will put in place stricter protocols to deal with the challenges such products pose for regulators.

Why Hedge Fund Soroban Is Shrinking on Purpose

New York hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners plans to shrink its main fund by $1.5 billion, becoming the latest in a string of managers to return some client money as stock markets have rallied.

Don't Get Too Comfortable About Consumer Debt

A torrent of good economic news late last year, including falling unemployment and rising wages, seems to have drowned out investors' worries about consumer debt. So is it time to sound the all-clear? Not quite.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2018 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)