Oil Ends Higher on Dollar, OPEC

Oil prices ticked higher Monday, snapping a two-session losing streak as the dollar fell and the market weighed signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC would be willing to extend production cuts beyond 2018.

Five Missing After Well Explosion in Oklahoma

Five oil-field workers in Oklahoma were missing Monday after a natural gas well blowout 150 miles east of Oklahoma City, local officials said.

FirstEnergy Gets $2.5 Billion From Elliott, Bluescape Investor Group

FirstEnergy has raised $2.5 billion in a private stock offering from a group led by activist investor Elliott Management and private-equity firm Bluescape.

Big East Coast Refiner Files for Bankruptcy, Blaming Regulation

Philadelphia Energy Solutions affiliates which account for more than one-quarter of the fuel-refining capacity on the East Coast filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming the steep cost of complying with a federal environmental regulation.

Saudis Push for OPEC Oil Efforts Into 2019

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Sunday that OPEC and other big-oil producing allies like Russia should find ways to cooperate beyond their petroleum-production limits this year.

Frackers Could Make Real Money in 2018, If They Don't Blow It

Shale producers say drilling plans for 2018 remain modest despite recently surging crude prices-a break with the industry's cycle of aggressive drilling when prices are high, creating an oversupply that pushes prices back down.

U.S. Oil Output Expected to Surpass Saudi Arabia, Rivaling Russia

U.S. crude-oil production this year is expected to surpass Saudi Arabia's and rival that of Russia, the world's two largest oil producers, the International Energy Agency said, raising the prospect that a booming crude market could cool off.

Experts Rank Last Year Among Warmest in Modern Times

Global temperatures simmered at near-record levels in 2017, even as the world cooled slightly with the waning of a powerful El Nino event that had driven recent warming to levels unprecedented in modern times, federal climate experts said Thursday.

General Electric 4Q Earnings: What to Watch

General Electric Co. is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the market opens Wednesday, breaking from its traditional Friday morning schedule. Investors will look for any news on charges, asset sales or restructuring, and taxes.

Keystone XL Pipeline Obtains Enough Shipper Commitments to Proceed

TransCanada announced that it has received enough commitments from oil shippers to advance construction of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

January 22, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)