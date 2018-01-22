Big Drugmakers Pay Big Prices for Promising Biotechs

Lofty premiums Celgene and Sanofi shelled out in Monday's biotech deals show companies' need for quick revenue as generic competition poses threats.

Former KPMG Executives Charged With Conspiracy

Six accountants, including former partners at KPMG, were charged with conspiring to defraud securities regulators and misuse of confidential auditing information.

AIG Strikes $5.56 Billion Deal to Acquire a Bermuda Insurer

American International Group is acquiring Bermuda-based insurer Validus Holdings for $5.56 billion, as its new chief executive makes good on a promise to reverse nearly a decade of shrinkage stemming from its near collapse in 2008.

Icahn, Deason Push Xerox to Explore Sale, Fire CEO

In a letter made public Monday, billionaires Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason wrote, 'Every day that the 'old guard' remains in power-feebly overseeing the company's steady decline-is a waste of time.'

Daniel Loeb's Third Point Calls for More Change at Nestlé

Daniel Loeb's Third Point ratcheted up the pressure on Nestlé, saying the company's portfolio needs to be further simplified.

More Milestones: Alphabet Hits $800 Billion, Microsoft Clears $700 Billion

The tech titans keep getting more titanic. Alphabet and Microsoft have already increased their market value by a combined $117 billion since the start of 2018.

Verizon 4Q Earnings: What to Watch

Verizon Communications Inc. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results before the market opens Tuesday.

Big Companies Face Period of Rising Growth-and Turmoil

Technological upheaval and market shifts are forcing once-stable titans from GE to P&G to rewrite their playbooks.

Bank of America: No Free Checking for Customers With Low Balances

Bank of America has eliminated a free checking account popular with some lower-income customers, requiring them to keep more money at the bank to avoid a monthly fee.

With Online Luxury in Vogue, Richemont Snaps Up Yoox Net-a-Porter

Richemont said it would spend up to $3.3 billon buying the shares it doesn't already own in Yoox Net-a-Porter, one of the fashion world's most disruptive e-commerce companies, a sign of how the shift to online shopping is spreading to even the most expensive and exclusive purchases.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)