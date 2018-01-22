Sanofi to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for Over $11.5 Billion

Sanofi said it would buy hemophilia drugmaker Bioverativ for more than $11.5 billion, as the French drugmaker looks to clinch a big deal while it braces for generic competition for its top-selling product.

Another Bank Posts Hit From U.S. Tax Reform-This Time It's UBS

Charges related to the corporate tax overhaul pushed UBS into a fourth-quarter loss, making it the latest bank to take a short-term hit from the recently enacted legislation.

Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale

Two large Xerox investors, billionaires Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, have formed an alliance and plan to encourage the printer and copier giant to explore a potential sale.

'Jumanji' Leads Sony Pictures Out of the Jungle

Sony's motion-picture business has outgrossed all competitors so far in 2018 thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," a hit sequel to a 1995 family film.

Amazon's Cashierless Convenience Store Set to Open

Amazon Go, the online retailer's cashierless convenience store, is slated to finally open to the public on Monday, after a yearlong delay during which the company trained the store's algorithms to account properly for customers and their habits.

SoFi Offers CEO Spot to Twitter Executive

Anthony Noto, a top Twitter executive, is in discussions to become the next chief executive of Social Finance, as the online lender grapples with accusations of improper workplace culture.

Rocket Lab Puts Satellites in Orbit for First Time

Rocket Lab, a space-transportation startup promising frequent, economical launches on rockets featuring 3-D printed engine parts, successfully blasted its first payload into orbit from a remote New Zealand pad.

Why Retailers Don't Mind Bigger Wage Bills

Bigger bonuses and higher wages that companies have been handing out since the new tax law was signed in December are a small fraction of the value of tax cuts.

China's Wanda Gets Back to Basics as Revenue Slides

Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's flagship company reported a decline in revenue for a second straight year as it retreated from its ambitious expansion into entertainment and overseas property.

Lockheed Warns on Shutdown's Effects

Lockheed Martin said the government shutdown could inflate acquisition costs and delay critical equipment as defense contractors hunkered down for continuing uncertainty over the military budget.

