Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as the recent trend of large drug companies paying rich premiums for smaller rivals continued.

Continue Reading Below

Biotech giant Celgene agreed to buy blood-cancer drug developer Juno Therapeutics for about $9 billion, the latest deal in the oncology field.

Meanwhile, French drug giant Sanofi agreed to buy hemophilia drugmaker Bioverativ for more than $11.5 billion.

Shares of other mid-sized drug and treatment developers, such as Spark Therapeutics, rose sharply as analysts said the deals raised valuations sectorwide.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 22, 2018 16:27 ET (21:27 GMT)