Deutsche Telekom and Orange Held Merger Talks in 2017 -Le Monde

Deutsche Telekom and Orange held talks examining a "merger of equals" between May and September 2017, Le Monde reports.
--However, discussions were called off when it became clear that because Deutsche Telekom is twice the size of Orange, the merger would have become a "pure and simple" absorption of the French company, Le Monde reports.
January 22, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)