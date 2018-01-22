Credit Suisse Appoints New Heads to Investment Banking and Greater China Teams

Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.EB) said Monday that it has appointed new heads to both its Asia Pacific investment banking and capital markets team and its Greater China team.

The Swiss financial-services company said Zeth Hung will be co-head of investment banking and capital markets in Asia Pacific. Mr. Hung joined Credit Suisse in 1998, it said.

Meanwhile, Carsten Stoehr has been appointed chief executive for Greater China, Credit Suisse said. It said Mr. Stoehr will add this role to his current responsibilities as head of the Asia Pacific financing group and chairman of the board of Credit Suisse Hong Kong Limited and Credit Suisse Hong Kong Securities Limited.

The appointments of Mr. Hung and Mr. Stoehr follow the departure of Mervyn Chow, who is leaving Credit Suisse to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

