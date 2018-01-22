Audi Recalling 127,000 Vehicles for Illicit Software Check

Audi AG (NSU.XE) is recalling 127,000 cars after Germany's motor vehicle authority determined they contained illicit software that can control emissions, the KBA authority said Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

An Audi spokesman said the company is evaluating the possible irregularities in cooperation with KBA.

Audi and parent company Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) have been grappling with illicit software issues since 2015, when it was revealed that about 11 million Volkswagen group vehicles contained software that allowed them to sidestep pollution standards.

"The software for the affected vehicles will be completely revised, tested and submitted to the KBA for approval," Audi said Sunday.

Of the 127,000 vehicles involved in the recall, 77,600 are in Germany. The recall affects a number of models with V6 diesel engines.

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2018 03:55 ET (08:55 GMT)