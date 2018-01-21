Sanofi Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion

Sanofi SA is nearing a deal to buy hemophilia drugmaker Bioverativ Inc. for more than $11.5 billion as the French drugmaker looks set to clinch a big deal while it braces for generic competition for its top-selling product.

A deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value the former Biogen Inc. unit at $105 a share, according to people familiar with the matter. The price would represent a 63% premium to where Bioverativ closed trading Friday. It is possible the talks could fall apart before a deal is reached.

January 21, 2018 20:34 ET (01:34 GMT)