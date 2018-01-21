Global Economy Week Ahead: U.K. GDP, Eurozone PMI, Bank of Japan Meeting

Continue Reading Below

The week ahead will feature U.K. data on gross domestic product as well as eurozone figures on private-sector economic activity. In the U.S., many data releases may be postponed while the federal government remains shut down.

Shutdown's Economic Hit Seen To Be Muted

The federal government shutdown could sideline significant numbers of federal employees and leave government contractors out in the cold, but in a $19.5 trillion economy with 147 million workers, a shutdown, even a long one, isn't expected to leave much imprint on the broader economy.

What the Shutdown Says About Politics in 2018

The federal government shutdown shows how the U.S. political process is being driven not by people in the broad center but by those in the more narrow and partisan ideological bases of the two parties, Gerald F. Seib writes.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Companies Grapple With U.S. Tax Overhaul

Foreign companies are calculating whether the cost increases they will bear under the new U.S. tax law will outweigh the benefits of a lower corporate rate.

Euro, Yen Tell Two Different Tales of Negative Rates

Japan and the eurozone share negative interest rates and stronger economic growth, but their currencies are heading in different directions.

In enacting a tax cut that is projected to raise annual federal-budget deficits to nearly $1 trillion in the coming years, Washington could be trading more growth now for the risk of more pain down the road.

Raises and Bonuses Are About Economics, Not Politics

The bonuses and wage increases companies have been handing out since the tax plan passed won't weigh very heavily on profit margins. The environment that engendered them will.

Saudis Push for OPEC Oil Efforts Into 2019

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Sunday that OPEC and other big-oil producing allies like Russia should find ways to cooperate beyond their petroleum-production limits this year.

Chinese Companies Load Up on Opaque Investment Products

Chinese companies are buying more opaque, high-yielding investment products that are sold by banks to raise funds and boost lending, a potentially troubling sign for China's debt-fueled economy.

Sell in January? Why Treasurys Fall in Winter

A Wall Street adage holds investors should sell stocks in May and go away to avoid a summer market slump. For bondholders, that month could be January, one of the cruelest months for U.S. government bonds.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2018 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)