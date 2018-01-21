Sanofi Nears Deal to Buy Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion

The French drugmaker finally looks set to clinch a big deal as it braces for generic competition for its top-selling product, after missing out on a number of opportunities.

Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale

Two large Xerox investors, billionaires Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, have formed an alliance and plan to encourage the printer and copier giant to explore a potential sale.

'Jumanji' Leads Sony Pictures Out of the Jungle

Sony's motion-picture business has outgrossed all competitors so far in 2018 thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," a hit sequel to a 1995 family film.

Amazon's Cashierless Convenience Store Set to Open

Amazon Go, the online retailer's cashierless convenience store, is slated to finally open to the public on Monday, after a yearlong delay during which the company trained the store's algorithms to account properly for customers and their habits.

Why Retailers Don't Mind Bigger Wage Bills

Bigger bonuses and higher wages that companies have been handing out since the new tax law was signed in December are a small fraction of the value of tax cuts.

China's Wanda Gets Back to Basics as Revenue Slides

Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's flagship company reported a decline in revenue for a second straight year as it retreated from its ambitious expansion into entertainment and overseas property.

Lockheed Warns on Shutdown's Effects

Lockheed Martin said the government shutdown could inflate acquisition costs and delay critical equipment as defense contractors hunkered down for continuing uncertainty over the military budget.

SoFi Offers CEO Spot to Twitter Executive

Anthony Noto, a top Twitter executive, is in discussions to become the next chief executive of Social Finance, as the online lender grapples with accusations of improper workplace culture.

At Biggest Passive Money Managers, 'Engagement' Has Different Meanings

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street all like to use some version of the word 'engage' when describing how they hold their portfolio companies accountable. They differ on how that engagement is measured.

P&G Grapples With How to Stop a Tide Pods Meme

Teens are eating Tide Pods for views and likes, and P&G is struggling with how to stop a meme that's already gone viral.

