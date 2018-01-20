What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 20, 2018).

The Senate rejected Friday a one-month spending bill, triggering a shutdown of many government services as lawmakers scrambled to reach a deal.

The U.S. Air Force is considering forming international squadrons of low-cost fighter planes to strike terrorist targets.

Americans' satisfaction with the economy hit a 17-year high and support for the tax law rose, a poll found.

The Supreme Court agreed to consider the legality of Trump's travel ban.

Justice Department lawyers said they would retry the corruption case of New Jersey Sen. Menendez.

The U.S. military launched a new counterterrorism mission in the Philippines.

Baltimore's mayor fired the city's police commissioner after he failed to reduce the murder rate.

China's Communist Party signaled support for an anticorruption agency.

January 20, 2018 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)