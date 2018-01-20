What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 20, 2018).

U.S. crude-oil output this year is expected to surpass Saudi Arabia's and rival that of Russia, the IEA said.

ADM made a takeover approach to crop trader Bunge, setting up a possible bidding war with Glencore.

Facebook plans to start ranking news sources in its feed based on user evaluations of credibility.

ADT shares fell sharply below the home-security company's IPO price of $14, closing at $12.39.

The S&P 500 set a record as investors focused on earnings. The Dow rose 53.91 points to 26071.72.

The Fed's supervision chief called for looser capital and liquidity rules for banks.

Soroban plans to shrink its main hedge fund by $1.5 billion after a strong year.

Apple is expected to increase share buybacks and dividends with the cash it brings back to the U.S.

Firms across Wall Street have dealt quietly with sexual-misconduct claims, evading the #MeToo spotlight.

Google and Tencent agreed to license each other's tech patents.

