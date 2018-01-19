What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 19, 2018).

The threat of a partial government shutdown intensified as senators signaled opposition to a short-term spending bill that was passed by the House.

Intelligence gathered by U.S. officials provides what they say is detailed evidence Chinese ships violated sanctions against North Korea.

Congress is probing the Obama administration's use of research by an ex-British spy to justify surveillance of a Trump associate.

The Senate voted to reauthorize FISA, a law that permits a wide range of electronic surveillance.

Global temperatures simmered at near-record levels last year, even as the world cooled slightly with the waning of an El Niño event.

A Trump lawyer set up a Delaware firm to pay an ex-adult-film star $130,000 to not discuss an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

The Trump administration is accelerating efforts to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and plans to open the new mission in 2019.

The U.S. is backtracking on plans for a 30,000-person border force in Syria after the proposal triggered new tensions with Turkey.

Germany's SPD is set to meet to decide whether the center-left party should forge a ruling alliance with Merkel's conservatives.

France and the U.K. agreed to deepen ties on defense and security.

January 19, 2018