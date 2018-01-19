What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 19, 2018).

IBM reported higher revenue for the first time in 23 quarters and signaled continued growth into 2018, as the firm pursues a turnaround.

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at a quickening pace, deepening the nation's crises and boosting chances it will default on its debts.

The 10-year Treasury's yield topped 2.6%, spurred by investors' growing confidence in the global economy.

Stocks eased as rising yields hurt real estate and utility shares. The Dow fell 97.84 points to 26017.81.

China's economic growth accelerated in 2017, data showed, but there are signs momentum is fading.

Amazon unveiled a shortlist of 20 areas for its second headquarters, kicking off the competition's next phase.

A number of companies plan to use tax savings to boost their contributions to employees' 401(k) plans.

Morgan Stanley's profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, highlighting CEO Gorman's overhaul efforts.

AmEx posted its first quarterly loss since 1992, taking a hit from tax changes.

Home-security firm ADT's initial public offering priced sharply below its expected range.

ICE is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other professional trading firms.

Four major hospital systems are planning to launch a nonprofit company to produce generic drugs.

