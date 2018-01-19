On Our Radar

USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Jan 19

Features Dow Jones Newswires

NW_LS446

Continue Reading Below

Des Moines, IA Fri, Jan 19, 2018 USDA Market News

WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG)

The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the

week ended 1/19/2018 was estimated at 3.78 per cwt live, down

-0.06 when compared to last week.

Continue Reading Below

FOB CENTRAL U.S.

CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) -

Lbs Price Change Value

Prv/Wk

Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 92.75 -1.25 0.26

Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53

Ears, edible export 0.19 175.00 - 0.33

Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 96.00 - 0.17

Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 33.00 -1.50 0.09

Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03

Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21

Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01

Salivary Glands 0.26 29.50 - 0.08

Snouts, mask on 0.28 52.00 - 0.15

Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 119.00 - 0.51

Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04

Choice white grease 0.50 19.50 0.50 0.10

Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 245.00 - 0.19

Pork blood meal 0.58 660.00 - 0.19

Lard 1.72 28.50 -2.75 0.49

Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40

Totals: 12.16 3.78

Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 5.11

(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds.

Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA

Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1530C VMA

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 16:37 ET (21:37 GMT)