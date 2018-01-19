Tech Flat as IBM Earnings Weigh -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were more or less flat as a mixed earnings report from International Business Machines increased trepidation ahead of other major tech companies' reports. While IBM posted fourth-quarter earnings and revenue growth, investors focused on gross margins, which slipped below the 50% line for the first time in five years during what is typically the company's strongest seasonal period.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Apple ticked down as investors digested reports that it plans to repatriate billions of dollars in cash.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 16:49 ET (21:49 GMT)