Shire plc Shire Plc : Directorate Change

Directorate Change

Dublin, Ireland - January 19, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

(the "Company") announces that Thomas Dittrich will assume his role as

Chief Financial Officer, and become an Executive member of the Board of

Directors and a member of the Executive Committee, on March 19, 2018.

This announcement is made in compliance with LR 9.6.12.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359

Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We

strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease

areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,

and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and

oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in

more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the

fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and

work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a

meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com

