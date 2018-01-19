S&P 500 Rises as Investors Focus on Earnings

The S&P 500 edged higher Friday, as investors focused on corporate earnings and largely brushed off the threat of a U.S. government shutdown.

Schumer Cites 'Progress' in Talk With Trump, But Discord Remains as Possible Shutdown Looms

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said his talk with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday "made some progress" but disagreements remain, as the deadline for a government shutdown loomed Friday night.

U.S. Oil Output Expected to Surpass Saudi Arabia, Rivaling Russia

Surging U.S. crude oil production this year is expected to surpass output in Saudi Arabia and rival that of Russia, the world's two largest oil producers, the International Energy Agency said.

Federal Reserve's Quarles Calls for 'Tailored' Approach to Supervision

The Federal Reserve's supervision chief detailed a deregulatory agenda that would adjust thresholds determining capital and liquidity levels at banks, as well as other types of oversight.

Consumer Sentiment Slides for Third-Straight Month

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment slid in January for the third-straight month, continuing to ease after reaching its highest level in more than a decade.

Three 'Risk-Free' Bonds, Three Very Different Outcomes

Are bonds in a bear market? It depends who you ask, although with 10-year Treasury yields hitting their highest since 2014, the case is building. For bonds issued when yields fell to record lows in 2016, the effect of the rise in yields has been stacking up.

Oil Falls After IEA Points to Rising U.S. Production

Oil prices fell, as a leading energy monitor predicted U.S. crude production would hit a record high this year, surpassing output from Saudi Arabia and rivaling that of Russia.

Canada Factory Sales Surged in November to Record

Canadian manufacturing sales soared in November to a fresh high, easily surpassing elevated expectations, on a rebound in the auto sector and higher energy prices.

U.K. Retail Sales Suffer Sharpest Drop Since Brexit Vote

U.K. retail sales fell steeply on the month in December, new figures showed, with Britons paring back spending after taking advantage of Black Friday discounts the previous month.

CFTC to Tighten How It Reviews Bitcoin-Related Product Launches

The top U.S. derivatives regulator said he doesn't want to prevent exchanges from launching virtual-currency derivatives using a self-certification process, but will put in place stricter protocols to deal with the challenges such products pose for regulators.

January 19, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)