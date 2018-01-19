Stocks Rise as Investors Focus on Economy Rather Than Looming Shutdown

Most global stock indexes rose, unfazed by the looming U.S. government shutdown as investors instead focused on the strength of the global economy.

Oil Falls After IEA Points to Rising U.S. Production

Oil prices fell, as a leading energy monitor predicted U.S. crude production would hit a record high this year, surpassing output from Saudi Arabia and rivaling that of Russia.

U.S. Oil Output Expected to Surpass Saudi Arabia, Rivaling Russia

Surging U.S. crude oil production this year is expected to surpass output in Saudi Arabia and rival that of Russia, the world's two largest oil producers, the International Energy Agency said.

Is Lithium the Next Canary in the Markets Mine?

Suppliers of key battery component lithium are selling off after reports that heavyweight Chilean miner SQM will boost output.

House Passes Stopgap Budget Bill; Senate Resistance Remains

The House passed a one-month spending bill, but it faces enough opposition to be derailed in the Senate, leaving lawmakers without a clear path for avoiding a partial government shutdown this weekend.

SEC Pours Cold Water on Prospect of Bitcoin ETFs

Wall Street's top regulator all but shut the door to approving exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, questioning whether the products could comply with rules meant to protect mom-and-pop investors.

CFTC Alleges Fraud in Three Virtual-Currency Cases

The top U.S. derivatives regulator brought charges in three cases involving virtual currencies, alleging that defendants fraudulently solicited customers and violated other commodity laws and regulations.

White House Considering San Francisco Fed's Williams for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed, as a candidate to serve as the vice chairman of Federal Reserve Board in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

BOJ Looks to Massage Its Message as Inflation Edges Up

The Bank of Japan is optimistic about hitting its 2% inflation target within two years and is thinking about how best to communicate any possible policy changes.

U.S. Stocks Tick Lower After Dow 26000

Major U.S. indexes slipped Thursday, as weakening U.S. government bond prices weighed on yield-sensitive sectors such as real-estate companies and utilities.

