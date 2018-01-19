House Passes Stopgap Budget Bill; Senate Resistance Remains

The House passed a one-month spending bill, but it faces enough opposition to be derailed in the Senate, leaving lawmakers without a clear path for avoiding a partial government shutdown this weekend.

SEC Pours Cold Water on Prospect of Bitcoin ETFs

Wall Street's top regulator all but shut the door to approving exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, questioning whether the products could comply with rules meant to protect mom-and-pop investors.

CFTC Alleges Fraud in Three Virtual-Currency Cases

The top U.S. derivatives regulator brought charges in three cases involving virtual currencies, alleging that defendants fraudulently solicited customers and violated other commodity laws and regulations.

White House Considering San Francisco Fed's Williams for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed, as a candidate to serve as the vice chairman of Federal Reserve Board in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oil Futures Pull Back Following Production Gains

Oil futures fell 1% in Asian trading on Friday, extending a late-day selloff in the U.S. amid concerns about rising oil production.

U.S. Stocks Tick Lower After Dow 26000

Major U.S. indexes slipped Thursday, as weakening U.S. government bond prices weighed on yield-sensitive sectors such as real-estate companies and utilities.

Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at an accelerating pace, deepening an economic and humanitarian crisis and increasing the chances the country will default on its debts.

Whistling Past the Shutdown

The economy would have no problem weathering a temporary government shutdown. That doesn't mean investors should be complacent about one.

What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to Near 45-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 45 years, a sign the labor market is beginning 2018 with strong momentum.

