Federal Reserve's Quarles Calls for Tailored Approach to Supervision

The Federal Reserve's supervision chief detailed a deregulatory agenda that would adjust thresholds determining capital and liquidity levels at banks, as well as other types of oversight.

Lincoln Financial to Buy Liberty Life Assurance for $3.3 Billion

Wealth adviser and insurer Lincoln Financial Group on Friday said it agreed to buy Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston from Liberty Mutual Insurance Group for $3.3 billion.

CFTC to Tighten How It Reviews Bitcoin-Related Product Launches

The top U.S. derivatives regulator said he doesn't want to prevent exchanges from launching virtual-currency derivatives using a self-certification process, but will put in place stricter protocols to deal with the challenges such products pose for regulators.

Why Hedge Fund Soroban Is Shrinking on Purpose

New York hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners plans to shrink its main fund by $1.5 billion, becoming the latest in a string of managers to return some client money as stock markets have rallied.

Don't Get Too Comfortable About Consumer Debt

A torrent of good economic news late last year, including falling unemployment and rising wages, seems to have drowned out investors' worries about consumer debt. So is it time to sound the all-clear? Not quite.

Three 'Risk-Free' Bonds, Three Very Different Outcomes

Are bonds in a bear market? It depends who you ask, although with 10-year Treasury yields hitting their highest since 2014, the case is building. For bonds issued when yields fell to record lows in 2016, the effect of the rise in yields has been stacking up.

Blackstone Hires New Strategist to Succeed Wien

Blackstone hired veteran portfolio strategist Joe Zidle to eventually succeed Byron Wien, a renowned prognosticator on Wall Street for decades.

Apple's Big Cash Winners: Shareholders

Apple announced a $38 billion tax windfall for the U.S. government this week, but the biggest beneficiary of the company's response to tax-system changes will likely be its shareholders.

Let Me Tell You Some More About Bitcoin-Hello? Hello?

The wild virtual currency has obsessive fans and investors. Behind them are loved ones who are really, really tired of hearing about it; 'I tune it out.'

MetLife Cements Legal Victory in Shedding 'Systemically Important' Label

The Trump administration ended the government's appeal of a 2016 court decision that released MetLife Inc. from federal oversight, cementing a legal victory for the firm.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)