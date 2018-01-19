Lincoln Financial to Buy Liberty Life Assurance for $3.3 Billion

Wealth adviser and insurer Lincoln Financial Group on Friday said it agreed to buy Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston from Liberty Mutual Insurance Group for $3.3 billion.

Why Hedge Fund Soroban Is Shrinking on Purpose

New York hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners plans to shrink its main fund by $1.5 billion, becoming the latest in a string of managers to return some client money as stock markets have rallied.

Three 'Risk-Free' Bonds, Three Very Different Outcomes

Are bonds in a bear market? It depends who you ask, although with 10-year Treasury yields hitting their highest since 2014, the case is building. For bonds issued when yields fell to record lows in 2016, the effect of the rise in yields has been stacking up.

Blackstone Hires New Strategist to Succeed Byron Wien

Blackstone hired veteran portfolio strategist Joe Zidle to eventually succeed Byron Wien, a renowned prognosticator on Wall Street for decades.

Apple's Big Cash Winners: Shareholders

Apple announced a $38 billion tax windfall for the U.S. government this week, but the biggest beneficiary of the company's response to tax-system changes will likely be its shareholders, analysts say.

MetLife Cements Legal Victory in Shedding 'Systemically Important' Label

The Trump administration ended the government's appeal of a 2016 court decision that released MetLife Inc. from federal oversight, cementing a legal victory for the firm.

SEC Pours Cold Water on Prospect of Bitcoin ETFs

Wall Street's top regulator all but shut the door to approving exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, questioning whether the products could comply with rules meant to protect mom-and-pop investors.

CFTC Alleges Fraud in Three Virtual-Currency Cases

The top U.S. derivatives regulator brought charges in three cases involving virtual currencies, alleging that defendants fraudulently solicited customers and violated other commodity laws and regulations.

American Express Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century

American Express recorded its first quarterly loss in a quarter-century and said it would suspend its share-buyback program as it absorbed a hit from tax changes in the U.S.

White House Considering San Francisco Fed's Williams for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed, as a candidate to serve as the vice chairman of Federal Reserve Board in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

