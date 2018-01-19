Blackstone Hires New Strategist to Succeed Byron Wien

Blackstone hired veteran portfolio strategist Joe Zidle to eventually succeed Byron Wien, a renowned prognosticator on Wall Street for decades.

MetLife Cements Legal Victory in Shedding 'Systemically Important' Label

The Trump administration ended the government's appeal of a 2016 court decision that released MetLife Inc. from federal oversight, cementing a legal victory for the firm.

SEC Pours Cold Water on Prospect of Bitcoin ETFs

Wall Street's top regulator all but shut the door to approving exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, questioning whether the products could comply with rules meant to protect mom-and-pop investors.

CFTC Alleges Fraud in Three Virtual-Currency Cases

The top U.S. derivatives regulator brought charges in three cases involving virtual currencies, alleging that defendants fraudulently solicited customers and violated other commodity laws and regulations.

American Express Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century

American Express recorded its first quarterly loss in a quarter-century and said it would suspend its share-buyback program as it absorbed a hit from tax changes in the U.S.

White House Considering San Francisco Fed's Williams for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed, as a candidate to serve as the vice chairman of Federal Reserve Board in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley's Brokers Push Its Profits Higher

Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, as its retail brokers and investment bankers compensated for lower trading revenue.

JPMorgan's Dimon Received $29.5 Million Pay Package in 2017

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $29.5 million in 2017, up 5.4%-or $1.5 million-from 2016, according to a securities filing.

BNY Mellon to Raise Wages for 1,000 Employees Following Tax Overhaul

Bank of New York Mellon executives said nearly all of this year's benefits from the new U.S. tax law will go to technology upgrades and its employees instead of shareholders.

House Panel Approves Bill to Undo Money-Fund Changes

A divided House panel on Thursday approved legislation aimed at reversing structural changes to the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual-fund industry, a blow to large asset-management firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity that oppose the measure.

