Oil Falls After IEA Points to Rising U.S. Production

Oil prices fell, as a leading energy monitor predicted U.S. crude production would hit a record high this year, surpassing output from Saudi Arabia and rivaling that of Russia.

U.S. Oil Output Expected to Surpass Saudi Arabia, Rivaling Russia

Surging U.S. crude oil production this year is expected to surpass output in Saudi Arabia and rival that of Russia, the world's two largest oil producers, the International Energy Agency said.

Keystone XL Pipeline Obtains Enough Shipper Commitments to Proceed

TransCanada announced that it has received enough commitments from oil shippers to advance construction of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Gasoline Supplies Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil and distillates fell for the week ended Jan. 12, while supplies of gasoline increased, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. Crude supplies dropped by 6.9 million barrels, more than expected.

Experts Rank Last Year Among Warmest in Modern Times

Global temperatures simmered at near-record levels in 2017, even as the world cooled slightly with the waning of a powerful El Nino event that had driven recent warming to levels unprecedented in modern times, federal climate experts said Thursday.

OPEC Crude Production Rose in December

OPEC said its crude production rose by 42,000 barrels a day to average 32.42 million barrels a day in December amid a global effort to cut output.

New Type of Cyberattack Targets Factory Safety Systems

Hackers who attacked a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia last year gained control over a safety shut-off system that is critical in defending against catastrophic events.

Diesel Demand Boosted Crude, But May Now Hurt It

Robust demand for diesel has helped fuel the oil rally since the end of August-but the fuel's popularity could now hinder crude's further ascent.

BP Returns to a Northern Iraq Now Free of Islamic State

BP will return to northern Iraq for the first time since Islamic State swept through the region three years ago, potentially heralding a new era of stability in one of the world's most dangerous energy-production provinces.

Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at an accelerating pace, deepening an economic and humanitarian crisis and increasing the chances the country will default on its debts.

