Apple's Big Cash Winners: Shareholders

Continue Reading Below

Apple announced a $38 billion tax windfall for the U.S. government this week, but the biggest beneficiary of the company's response to tax-system changes will likely be its shareholders, analysts say.

Coca-Cola, Criticized for Plastic Bottles, Sets Recycling Goals

Coca-Cola Co. said Friday it wants to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100% of the packaging it puts out into the world by 2030.

Facing an Activist Investor, Lowe's Appoints New Directors

Lowe's said it is appointing two new board members-including a pioneer of activist investing-after talks with hedge-fund firm D.E. Shaw.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook Loses Its Field Commander in China

Facebook's campaign to re-enter China has hit another setback with the departure of a veteran executive who had been leading efforts to improve relations with Chinese government leaders.

Blackstone Hires New Strategist to Succeed Byron Wien

Blackstone hired veteran portfolio strategist Joe Zidle to eventually succeed Byron Wien, a renowned prognosticator on Wall Street for decades.

Google and China's Tencent Find Being Friends Has Benefits

Google and Tencent will license each other's technology patents, a deal that could help the former broaden its toehold in China and accelerate the global expansion of the latter.

MetLife Cements Legal Victory in Shedding 'Systemically Important' Label

The Trump administration ended the government's appeal of a 2016 court decision that released MetLife Inc. from federal oversight, cementing a legal victory for the firm.

Why a Plumber or a Celebrity Brand Could Miss Out on a Big Tax Break

Restrictions in the new federal tax law prevent certain small business owners from claiming a tax break for what is considered labor income.

IBM Revenue Grows for the First Time Since 2012

International Business Machines Corp. reported higher revenue for the first time in 23 quarters and signaled continued growth into 2018, giving Chief Executive Ginni Rometty breathing space as she tries to turn around the century-old tech giant.

American Express Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century

American Express recorded its first quarterly loss in a quarter-century and said it would suspend its share-buyback program as it absorbed a hit from tax changes in the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)