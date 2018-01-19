Apple's Big Cash Winners: Shareholders

Apple announced a $38 billion tax windfall for the U.S. government this week, but the biggest beneficiary of the company's response to tax-system changes will likely be its shareholders, analysts say.

Blackstone Hires New Strategist to Succeed Byron Wien

Blackstone hired veteran portfolio strategist Joe Zidle to eventually succeed Byron Wien, a renowned prognosticator on Wall Street for decades.

Google and China's Tencent Find Being Friends Has Benefits

Google and Tencent will license each other's technology patents, a deal that could help the former broaden its toehold in the Chinese market and accelerate the global expansion of the latter.

MetLife Cements Legal Victory in Shedding 'Systemically Important' Label

The Trump administration ended the government's appeal of a 2016 court decision that released MetLife Inc. from federal oversight, cementing a legal victory for the firm.

IBM Revenue Grows for the First Time Since 2012

International Business Machines Corp. reported higher revenue for the first time in 23 quarters and signaled continued growth into 2018, giving Chief Executive Ginni Rometty breathing space as she tries to turn around the century-old tech giant.

American Express Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century

American Express recorded its first quarterly loss in a quarter-century and said it would suspend its share-buyback program as it absorbed a hit from tax changes in the U.S.

Keystone XL Pipeline Obtains Enough Shipper Commitments to Proceed

TransCanada announced that it has received enough commitments from oil shippers to advance construction of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

ADT IPO Prices Well Below Expectations

Home-security company ADT's initial public offering priced sharply below its expected range on Thursday, a setback for what is likely to be one of the biggest IPOs of the year.

Amazon Narrows Choices for Second Headquarters to 20

Amazon named 20 metropolitan areas as finalists for its second headquarters after reviewing 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. New York, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis are among the choices.

Bankruptcy Judge Rules Against Settlement Triggering GM Payout

General Motors avoided a potential $1 billion-plus stock payout to address claims stemming from the auto giant's ignition-switch crisis after a judge found a settlement between plaintiffs and a trust for the company's bankruptcy estate unenforceable.

January 19, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)