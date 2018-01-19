Materials Up as Shutdown Fears Weigh on Dollar - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities rose as fears of a government shutdown weighed on the relative value of the dollar.

President Donald Trump invited Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the leader of the Senate Democrats, to a meeting at the White House, seeking a last-minute breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations over immigration that threaten to derail a government-funding bill.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to the value of the dollar, rose 0.4%, to $1,331.90 a troy ounce.

Shares of BASF Group rose after the German chemicals processor said its 2017 earnings rose markedly from a year earlier.

