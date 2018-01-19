Industrials Up Ahead of Caterpillar, GE Earnings - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation ticked up ahead of a wave of earnings next week. Caterpillar, whose shares have almost doubled in the first year of the Trump administration, added to those gains ahead of its earnings report. Investors have piled into Caterpillar shares, betting it will benefit from increased capital expenditure, lower taxes and higher infrastructure spending. In contrast, shares of General Electric slid this week, amid trepidation about the conglomerate's plans to turn itself around, more details of which could be released with earnings next week. "There's almost been a broad movement into the industrial names, and we'll see how they perform," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at insurance and investment firm Prudential Financial. Shares of ADT fell sharply below their initial public offering price as the home-security concern saw a lackluster stock-market debut.
