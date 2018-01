Shares of health-care companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets ahead of a deadline on federal government funding.

Johnson & Johnson shares lagged the market after a U.S. Patent Office ruling opened the door to generic versions of J&J's cancer drug Zytiga, which generated $826 million in U.S. sales during the first nine months of 2017.

January 19, 2018 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)