GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

In Agriculture Deals, Farmers Face Merger Fatigue -- Market Talk

17:04 ET - Over the past three years, farmers have watched as some of the world's largest suppliers of seeds, pesticides and fertilizers have merged, raising concerns that competition could suffer and prices for farm supplies could rise. Now farmers face the prospect of some of their largest purchasers also combining, as WSJ reports that grain trader Archer Daniels Midland has approached rival Bunge about a potential deal. Grain traders buy crops from farmers directly at grain elevators and indirectly, by purchasing from cooperatives and smaller grain companies, and Bunge and ADM are two of the biggest players in the U.S. ( jacob.bunge@wsj.com ; @jacobbunge)

Corn, Soybean Futures Climb on Strong Exports

Corn and soybean futures rose Friday, boosted by stronger-than-expected export sales.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday morning that exporters sold 1.89 million metric tons of corn and 1.53 million tons of soybeans in the week ended Jan. 11. Those were both above the range of pre-report analyst estimates.

Bunge Shares Jump on Deal Talk, and ADM Too -- Market Talk

16:59 ET - Shares of agricultural giant Bunge surged 11.4% after WSJ reported a takeover approach from rival Archer Daniels Midland. Some investors wonder about the prospect of a bidding war for Bunge, one of the world's largest traders and processors of grain, after mining conglomerate Glencore last year confirmed it had made an approach to Bunge. It's also worth noting ADM's shares climbed 1.2% after WSJ's report Friday, indicating that investors see promise in a combination of the two farm titans--despite ADM's recent investments to build a higher-profit business in ingredients and flavorings. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Arkansas Approves Summertime Ban on Weedkiller -- Market Talk

12:33 ET - Arkansas lawmakers cemented a ban on farmers spraying a controversial herbicide over the summer growing season, after state officials logged nearly 1,000 complaints of crop damage in 2017. The Arkansas Legislative Council approved tighter restrictions proposed by state agricultural officials, prohibiting dicamba spraying between April 16 and Oct. 31 to protect growing crops from the chemical, which can drift into neighboring fields. Monsanto, which sells soybean and cotton seeds that are genetically engineered to resist the spray, has already mounted a legal challenge against the new rules, arguing they aren't supported by evidence and will burden farmers battling tough-to-kill weeds. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Icy Rivers Slow Grain Shipments -- Market Talk

16:34 ET - Ice is clogging major U.S. waterways, slowing the flow of crops out of the agricultural heartland and lowering prices for farmers. Bouts of frigid temperatures in the Midwest froze portions of the Mississippi, Illinois and Ohio rivers in recent weeks. That's prompted some grain and soybean shippers to lower prices offered as they contend with reduced capacity, while others facilities have closed altogether. Farmers delivering to a grain facility in Naples, Ill., will receive 13 cents less per bushel of soybeans, according to Mike Steenhoek of the Soy Transportation Coalition, while others are forced to hold onto their crops until the rivers thaw. The USDA says that grain barge tonnage on those rivers in the first two weeks of January fell 63% from the previous year. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com ; @b_parkyn)

Cattle and Hog Futures Fall

Cattle futures slid, ending a multiday winning streak as traders waited for cash trades to guide the market.

Contracts for live cattle rose for five consecutive days, before sliding on Friday. Futures traders had anticipated that the week's cash, or physical cattle, trade would trend higher this week.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 17:48 ET (22:48 GMT)