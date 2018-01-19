On Our Radar

GDP Growth Expected to Slow in 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 20

Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan N/A 55.1*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 53.7*

1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 5.75M (9) 5.81M

-- percent change Dec -1.0% +5.6%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 20 235K (6) 220K

1000 New Home Sales Dec 695K (9) 733K

-- percent change Dec -5.2% +17.5%

1000 Leading Index Dec +0.5% (8) +0.4%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 14

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +0.9% (10) +1.3%

0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.9% (11) +3.2%**

0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.2% (6) +2.1%**

*Dec Final Reading

**3Q 3rd Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

