GDP Growth Expected to Slow in 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 20
Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan N/A 55.1*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 53.7*
1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 5.75M (9) 5.81M
-- percent change Dec -1.0% +5.6%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 20 235K (6) 220K
1000 New Home Sales Dec 695K (9) 733K
-- percent change Dec -5.2% +17.5%
1000 Leading Index Dec +0.5% (8) +0.4%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 14
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +0.9% (10) +1.3%
0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.9% (11) +3.2%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.2% (6) +2.1%**
*Dec Final Reading
**3Q 3rd Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
