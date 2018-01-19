Energy Stocks Down on U.S. Production Growth Fears - Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies ticked down after an international monitor projected a sharp increase in U.S. production. U.S. crude production will likely climb above 10 million barrels a day in 2018, which would top the high set in 1970, eclipsing Saudi Arabia and rivaling the world's largest producer, Russia, the International Energy Agency said Friday in a closely watched monthly oil market report.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 19, 2018 16:23 ET (21:23 GMT)