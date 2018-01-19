Atlantia to Raise Bid For Abertis If Regulator Approves Rival Bid -Boersen Zeitung

Italy's Atlantia SpA (ATL.MI) plans to raise its 16 billion-euro bid for Spain's Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC), once rival bidder Hochtief AG's (HOT.XE) EUR17 billion offer for the Spanish company has been approved by market regulator, CNMV, German business newspaper Boersen Zeitung reports, citing sources within Atlantia.
January 19, 2018 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)