USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 18

Springfield, IL Thu, Jan 18, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.2025-4.2525 30 Days UP 13.75-UP 8.75 -5H to OptH UP 10-UP 5

Soybeans 9.4800-9.5800 Spot UP 4.25 -25H to -15H UNCH

Soybeans 9.4800-9.5800 15-30 Days UP 4.25 -25H to -15H UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1650-3.3150 Spot DN 1.5 -35H to -20H UNCH

Corn 3.1650-3.3350 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -35H to -18H UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.4550-3.5250 Spot DN 1.5 -6H to 1H UNCH

Corn 3.4750-3.5150 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -4H to OptH UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: December 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1131

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780

